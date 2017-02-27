BRIEF-Horizon Pharma Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

Feb 27 Horizon Pharma Plc

* Horizon pharma plc announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and provides full-year 2017 net sales and adjusted ebitda guidance

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.64

* Q4 sales $310.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $309.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.81

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 19 to 23 percent

* Horizon pharma plc sees full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance of $525 million to $575 million