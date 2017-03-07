BRIEF-Horizon Technology Finance reports Q4 results

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Horizon Technology Finance Corp
* Horizon Technology Finance announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Net investment income for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $0.33 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock