BRIEF-Hormel Foods' Q2 earnings per share $0.39

May 25 Hormel Foods Corp
* Hormel Foods announces second quarter results and
continued margin expansion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 sales $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.23 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.65 to $1.71
* Qtrly grocery products operating profit up 15 percent;
volume up 2 percent; sales up 8 percent
* Hormel Foods Corp says qtrly specialty foods operating
profit down 16 percent; volume down 33 percent; sales down 24
percent
* Hormel Foods Corp says qtrly Jennie-O Turkey Store
operating profit down 29 percent; volume down 6 percent; sales
down 8 percent
* Qtrly refrigerated foods operating profit flat; volume
down 14 percent; sales down 6 percent
* Expect pressure on Jennie-O Turkey Store to continue for
remainder of fiscal year given oversupply in turkey industry
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expect results at Jennie-O Turkey Store to push full-year
earnings toward lower end of guidance range
