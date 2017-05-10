BRIEF-Hospitality Properties Trust posts Q1 adj. earnings per share C$0.06

May 10 Hospitality Properties Trust

* Hospitality Properties Trust announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.91

* Hospitality Properties Trust - Q1 net income available to common shareholders of $0.16 per share

* Hospitality Properties Trust - Q1 2017 comparable hotel revpar grew by 1 pct despite competition from new room supply and certain market specific impacts

* Hospitality Properties Trust - adjusted EBITDA for quarter ended March 31, 2017 compared to same period in 2016 increased 3.7 pct to $194.6 million

* Hospitality Properties Trust qtrly average daily rate, or adr, increased 0.9 pct to $125.03; qtrly occupancy increased 0.1 percentage points to 71.5 pct

* Hospitality Properties Trust qtrly revenue per available room, or revpar, increased 1.0 pct to $89.40

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $495.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: