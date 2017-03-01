版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Hospitality properties trust reports Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.57

March 1 Hospitality Properties Trust

* Hospitality Properties Trust announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.57

* Qtrly total revenues $479.278 million versus $467.440 million

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.91

* Qtrly revpar for all hotels grew 0.3 percent to $84.97 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
