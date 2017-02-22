BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Q4 adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.41

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
Feb 22 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc
* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports solid results for 2016, announces share repurchase program and the acquisition of the Don Cesar
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - purchased don cesar and beach house suites complex in St. Pete beach, florida for $214 million
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - qtrly nareit ffo per diluted share $0.41
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - q4 total revenues $ 1,337 million versus $1,326 million last year
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - qtrly adjusted ffo per diluted share $0.41
* Sees 2017 adjusted ffo per diluted share $1.60 - $1.70
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - board of directors authorized a new program to repurchase up to $500 million of common stock
* Sees 2017 nareit FFO per diluted share $1.60 - $1.69
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - Q4 comparable hotel revenue $ 1,217 million versus $1,194 million last year
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc sees 2017 total comparable hotel revpar - constant US$ 0. % - 2.0 %
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc sees 2017 total revenues under gaap down 1.5 % to up 0.3 %
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - comparable revpar on a constant dollar basis improved 1.7% for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.