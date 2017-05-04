版本:
BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts recommends that holders of operating partnership units of Host Hotels & Resorts reject “mini tender” offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital

May 4 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. recommends that holders of operating partnership units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. reject “mini tender” offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, Lp

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - after evaluation of Mackenzie offer, company and Host L.P. recommend that holders of OP units reject this unsolicited offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
