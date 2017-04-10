版本:
BRIEF-Hostess Brands expect to report for Q1 of 2017 net revenue in range of $180.5 mln to $184.5 mln

April 10 Hostess Brands Inc

* Expect to report for Q1 of 2017 net revenue in range of $180.5 million to $184.5 million

* Expect to report for Q1 of 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $51.5 million to $54.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $178.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2nTxPmh] Further company coverage:
