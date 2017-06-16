版本:
BRIEF-Hostess Brands names Andrew Jacobs chief commercial officer

June 16 Hostess Brands Inc:

* Hostess Brands names Andrew Jacobs chief commercial officer

* Names Andrew Jacobs chief commercial officer, a new role created to align and integrate all commercial activities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
