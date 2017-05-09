版本:
BRIEF-Hostess Brands reports Q1 earnings per share $0.15

May 9 Hostess Brands Inc

* Hostess Brands, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $184.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $181.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company reaffirms full year 2017 outlook

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $787.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
