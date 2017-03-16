BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announces cost-reduction actions

March 16 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - on March 16, co informed
employees of certain proposed operational efficiency and
cost-reduction actions
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - expects to substantially
complete organizational design change actions by end of may 2017
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - expects to substantially
complete remaining actions by end of 2018
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - actions include process
for making organizational design changes across layers of co
below executive team
* Houghton Mifflin- currently unable to determine estimate
of total amount it expects to save,or expects to incur in
connection with proposed actions
* Houghton Mifflin - actions include other right-sizing
initiatives expected to result in reductions in force, process
for consolidating office space
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: