BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt estimates annualized cost savings of about $70 mln to $80 mln

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 18 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co-
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt - currently estimate annualized cost savings of about $70 million to $80 million exiting 2018 as a result of planned cost-reduction actions
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt expects to substantially complete actions by end of may 2017 and to substantially complete remaining planned actions by end of 2018
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt - currently estimates implementation of planned actions will result in total charges of about $41-$45 million
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt - planned activities expected to result in total reduction of co's workforce by about 8% to 10% across its various locations Source text: (bit.ly/2pxrdin) Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc