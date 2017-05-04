BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Q1 sales $222 mln

May 4 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co:

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales $222 million versus I/B/E/S view $196.9 million

* Houghton mifflin harcourt co - cost-reduction initiatives expected to generate annualized savings of $70 to $80 million by end of 2018

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt co qtrly loss per share $0.98

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - 2017 billings for quarter were $184 million, a 10 pct increase compared with $168 million in q1 of 2016

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co sees approximately $70 to $80 million in annualized cost savings by end of 2018 and total charges of $41 to $45 million

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - "over next two years, company will be undergoing a series of operational improvements"

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: