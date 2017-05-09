版本:
BRIEF-Houlihan Lokey reports Q4 adjusted earnings $0.59/shr

May 9 Houlihan Lokey Inc

* Houlihan Lokey reports fiscal year and fourth quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Q4 earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 revenue rose 40 percent to $257 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
