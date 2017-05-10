版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Houston Wire & Cable Company posts Q1 loss per share $0.03

May 10 Houston Wire & Cable Co

* Houston Wire & Cable Company reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 sales $78.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.8 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Qtrly sequential sales increased 13.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
