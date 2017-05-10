BRIEF-Houston Wire & Cable Company posts Q1 loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Houston Wire & Cable Co
* Houston Wire & Cable Company reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 sales $78.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.8 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Qtrly sequential sales increased 13.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit