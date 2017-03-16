版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Houston Wire & Cable Company reports Q4 loss per share of $0.11

March 16 Houston Wire & Cable Co

* Houston Wire & Cable Company reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Houston Wire & Cable Co qtrly sales $69.3 million versus $70.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐