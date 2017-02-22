版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 13:57 BJT

BRIEF-HOV Services approves business combination with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2

Feb 22 HOV Services Ltd

* Approved business combination of Sourcehov Holdings Inc., and Novitex Holdings, Inc. with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2

* Transaction valued at $2.8 billion

* Purchase price will be funded through a combination of $1.35 billion in new debt financing, cash from Quinpario, rollover equity Source text: (bit.ly/2l6xKeo) Further company coverage:
