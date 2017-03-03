版本:
BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025

March 3 Howard Hughes Corp

* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025

* Howard hughes- notes will pay interest semi-annually at rate of 5.375% per annum payable on sept. 15Th, march 15 th of each year beginning on sept. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
