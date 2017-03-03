BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
March 3 Howard Hughes Corp
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Howard hughes- notes will pay interest semi-annually at rate of 5.375% per annum payable on sept. 15Th, march 15 th of each year beginning on sept. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.