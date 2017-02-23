版本:
BRIEF-Howard Hughes Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.69

Feb 23 Howard Hughes Corp:

* The Howard Hughes Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.69

* Q4 earnings per share $1.02

* Howard Hughes Corp qtrly total revenues $278.5 million versus $229.4 million

* In quarter, increased operating asset noi to $38.0 million, an increase of $10.2 million compared to Q4 of 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $262.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $278.5 million versus $229.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
