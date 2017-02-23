BRIEF-Howard Hughes Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.69

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 Howard Hughes Corp:
* The Howard Hughes Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.69
* Q4 earnings per share $1.02
* Howard Hughes Corp qtrly total revenues $278.5 million versus $229.4 million
* In quarter, increased operating asset noi to $38.0 million, an increase of $10.2 million compared to Q4 of 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $262.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $278.5 million versus $229.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.