版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-HP Inc Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38

Feb 22 HP Inc:

* HP Inc reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $12.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.84 billion

* Q1 personal systems net revenue $8,224 million versus $7,467 million

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.40

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.32 to $0.35 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 printing net revenue $4,483 million versus $4,642 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐