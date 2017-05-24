BRIEF-HP Inc Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 HP Inc
* Hp inc. Reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.40
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $12.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $11.94 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.40 to $0.43
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.59 to $1.66
* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.36 to $0.40 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.42 to $1.52 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $11.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $48.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hp inc - q2 printing net revenue $4,743 million versus $4,637 million last year
* Hp inc qtrly personal systems net revenue $7,662 million versus $6,990 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.