BRIEF-HP says CEO Weisler's 2016 compensation was $28.7 mln versus $18.7 mln in 2015

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
Feb 17 HP Inc:
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing
* HP - cfo Catherine Lesjak's 2016 total compensation was $12.7 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 Source text- bit.ly/2lWx2RR Further company coverage:
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs