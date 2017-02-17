版本:
BRIEF-HP says CEO Weisler's 2016 compensation was $28.7 mln versus $18.7 mln in 2015

Feb 17 HP Inc:

* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing

* HP - cfo Catherine Lesjak's 2016 total compensation was $12.7 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 Source text- bit.ly/2lWx2RR Further company coverage:
