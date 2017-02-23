BRIEF-HPE Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45

Feb 23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co:
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co qtrly enterprise group
revenue was $6.3 billion, down 12% year over year
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co qtrly enterprise services
revenue was $4.0 billion, down 11% year over year
* HPE reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $11.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.07
billion
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.88 to $1.98
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.60 to $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says for fiscal 2017 Q2,
estimates gaap diluted net eps to be in range of loss of $0.03
to a profit of $0.01
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says for fiscal 2017 Q2,
estimates non-gaap diluted net eps to be in range of $0.41 to
$0.45
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $12.08
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says fiscal 2017 Q2 non-gaap
diluted net EPS estimates exclude after-tax costs of
approximately $0.44 per diluted share
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
