BRIEF-HPE reports Q2 loss per share of $0.37

May 31 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

* HPE reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.37

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.46 to $1.56

* Sees FY 2017 gaap loss per share $0.03 to $+0.07

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly enterprise group revenue was $6.2 billion, down 13 pct year over year

* ‍Fiscal 2017 Q3 non-GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing operations estimates exclude after-tax costs of about $0.26/share​

* ‍For fiscal 2017 Q3, estimates loss per share of $0.02 to earnings per share of $0.02 ​

* "‍Faced margin pressure in Q2, we expect improvement through remainder of year"​

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in range of $0.24 to $0.28​

* ‍"Focused on driving an incremental $200-300 million in cost savings in just second half of this year"​

* Q3 adjusted EPS from continuing operations estimates exclude after-tax costs of about $0.26 per share, related to separation costs among others

* Qtrly ‍net revenue $7,445 million versus $8,509​ million

* ‍Q2 non-GAAP net earnings and non-gaap diluted net EPS from continuing operations exclude after-tax costs of $903 million and $0.54 per share, respectively​

* Q2 revenue view $9.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: