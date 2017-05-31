BRIEF-HPE reports Q2 loss per share of $0.37

May 31 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
* HPE reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25 from continuing
operations
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.37
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.46 to $1.56
* Sees FY 2017 gaap loss per share $0.03 to $+0.07
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly enterprise group revenue was $6.2 billion, down 13
pct year over year
* Fiscal 2017 Q3 non-GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing
operations estimates exclude after-tax costs of about
$0.26/share
* For fiscal 2017 Q3, estimates loss per share of $0.02 to
earnings per share of $0.02
* "Faced margin pressure in Q2, we expect improvement
through remainder of year"
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in range of $0.24
to $0.28
* "Focused on driving an incremental $200-300 million in
cost savings in just second half of this year"
* Q3 adjusted EPS from continuing operations estimates
exclude after-tax costs of about $0.26 per share, related to
separation costs among others
* Qtrly net revenue $7,445 million versus $8,509 million
* Q2 non-GAAP net earnings and non-gaap diluted net EPS
from continuing operations exclude after-tax costs of $903
million and $0.54 per share, respectively
* Q2 revenue view $9.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
