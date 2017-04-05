BRIEF-H&R REIT announces $100 mln senior unsecured debenture financing

April 5 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust announces $100 mm senior unsecured debenture financing

* Debentures will carry a coupon rate of 3.369% and will mature on January 30, 2024

* To issue an additional $100 million principal amount of Series N Senior unsecured debentures on a bought deal basis