BRIEF-HRG Group says CEO Omar Asali has informed company that he will resign

March 22 HRG Group Inc

* HRG Group provides update on ceo transition

* HRG Group Inc says Joseph Steinberg, company's chairman, will assume additional position of chief executive officer

* HRG Group Inc - Omar Asali, president and chief executive officer, has informed company that he will resign from company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
