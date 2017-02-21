版本:
BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada qtrly basic shr $0.36

Feb 20 Hsbc Bank Canada

* HSBC Bank Canada full year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly basic earnings per common share $0.36

* HSBC Bank Canada - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.5%, the tier 1 ratio was 12.5% and the total capital ratio was 13.5% at 31 December 2016

