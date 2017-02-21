BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada qtrly basic shr $0.36

BRIEF-Praxair confirms agreement in principle regarding deal with Linde AG
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
Feb 20 Hsbc Bank Canada
* HSBC Bank Canada full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015
* Qtrly basic earnings per common share $0.36
* HSBC Bank Canada - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.5%, the tier 1 ratio was 12.5% and the total capital ratio was 13.5% at 31 December 2016
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017