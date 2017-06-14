版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-HSBC Bank USA N.A., affiliates announced that they raised their prime and reference rate

June 14 Hsbc Holdings Plc:

* Hsbc Bank USA N.A. - co, affiliates announced that they raised their prime and reference rate to 4.25pct from 4.00pct, effective Thursday, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐