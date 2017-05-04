版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 16:26 BJT

BRIEF-HSBC CEO says 1000 jobs moving to Paris is based on 'hard brexit' scenario

May 4 Hsbc Holdings Plc

* Hsbc ceo says figure of 1000 jobs moving to paris is based on 'hard brexit' scenario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
