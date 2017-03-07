版本:
BRIEF-HSBC says units completes disposal of residential mortgage loans portfolio to Credit Suisse's unit

March 7 Hsbc Holdings PLC

* On Feb 23 units agreed and completed disposal of portfolio of predominately US second lien residential mortgage loans to DLJ Mortgage Capital, unit of of Credit Suisse

* Sellers have received cash consideration of $1.495 billion in aggregate

* Proceeds will be used to pay down long-term debt and for general corporate purposes

* Transaction is part of ongoing reduction of HSBC's US consumer mortgage loan business

* Transaction is in line with HSBC's strategy to sell substantially all of HSBC Finance Corporation's residential mortgage loans

* Disposal of loan portfolio is expected to generate a pre-tax loss on sale, after associated costs, of approximately $51 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
