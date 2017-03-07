BRIEF-HSBC says units completes disposal of residential mortgage loans portfolio to Credit Suisse's unit

March 7 Hsbc Holdings PLC
* On Feb 23 units agreed and completed disposal of portfolio
of predominately US second lien residential mortgage loans to
DLJ Mortgage Capital, unit of of Credit Suisse
* Sellers have received cash consideration of $1.495 billion
in aggregate
* Proceeds will be used to pay down long-term debt and for
general corporate purposes
* Transaction is part of ongoing reduction of HSBC's US
consumer mortgage loan business
* Transaction is in line with HSBC's strategy to sell
substantially all of HSBC Finance Corporation's residential
mortgage loans
* Disposal of loan portfolio is expected to generate a
pre-tax loss on sale, after associated costs, of approximately
$51 million
