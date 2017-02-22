版本:
BRIEF-HSN Inc posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

Feb 22 HSN Inc

* HSN Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* Q4 earnings per share $0.82

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q4 net sales at hsn decreased 1 pct to $769.3 million compared to Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
