BRIEF-HSN reports Q1 adj. EPS $0.40

May 3 Hsn Inc

* HSN reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $785.4 million versus $816.8 million

* Qtrly diluted EPS $0.40

* Q1 revenue view $796.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
