BRIEF-HSN, Warner Bros Consumer Products establish partnership

May 31 HSN Inc:

* HSN announces collaboration with Warner Bros Consumer Products in partnership with Warner Bros Pictures, Tencent Pictures, Wanda Pictures, DC Entertainment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
