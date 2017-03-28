版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics files for common stock offering of up to $75 mln

March 28 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc

* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2o1BbaR) Further company coverage:
