BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics has launched new HTG EdgeSeq PATH Assay

June 28 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc:

* Has launched its new HTG EdgeSeq path assay for sale in U.S. and Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
