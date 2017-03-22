版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 04:11 BJT

BRIEF-Htg Molecular Diagnostics obtains CE mark for its HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus Assay EU

March 22 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc

* HTG molecular diagnostics obtains CE mark for its HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus Assay EU. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
