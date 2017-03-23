版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics posts Q4 loss per share $0.76

March 23 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc

* HTG Molecular Diagnostics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $1.5 million versus $1.2 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.76 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
