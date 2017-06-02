BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics says ‍entered amended and restated development and component supply agreement with illumina

June 2 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc:
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics - entered amended and restated
development and component supply agreement with illumina, inc
effective may 31 - sec filing
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics - co required to pay illumina
up to $0.6 million upon achievement of specified regulatory
milestones relating to ivd test kits
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics- agreed to pay illumina single
digit percent royalty on net sales of ivd test kits co
commercializes pursuant to restated deal
* HTG Molecular-filed amendment to prospectus supplement to
increase amount of stock that may be offered in atm offering
under sales deal to $40 million
