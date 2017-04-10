BRIEF-Hub Group Inc sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.32

April 10 Hub Group Inc:
* Hub Group Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings
expectations
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.60 to $1.80
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.32
* Hub Group Inc - hub segment truck brokerage revenue is
expected to increase between 30 pct and 32 pct year-over-year in
Q1
* Hub Group Inc - experiencing a "soft" pricing environment
due primarily to excess truck capacity and extraordinarily
aggressive intermodal pricing
* Hub Group Inc - expect unyson revenue to be up between
20pct and 22pct year-over-year in Q1
* Hub Group Inc - expected Q1 earnings include one-time
costs of approximately $1.5 million or $0.03 per share
* Hub Group Inc - sees estimated operating expenses will
range between $84.2 million and $84.6 million for quarter ended
March 31, 2017
* Hub Group Inc - expect revenue will increase between 10
pct and 12 pct in Q1 compared to last year
* Hub Group Inc - "primary factor affecting earnings in Q1
lies within our intermodal business line"
