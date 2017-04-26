版本:
BRIEF-Hub Group Q1 earnings per share $0.31

April 26 Hub Group Inc:

* Hub Group, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $893.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.60 to $1.80

* Hub Group Inc - expect that our full-year 2017 diluted earnings per share will range from $1.60 to $1.80

* Hub Group Inc - project that our 2017 capital expenditures will range from $90 million to $100 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
