BRIEF-Hub Group to acquire Estenson Logistics

May 25 Hub Group Inc
* Hub group announces the acquisition of estenson logistics
* Hub group announces the acquisition of estenson logistics
* Hub group inc - deal for approximately $306 million
* Hub group inc - deal for $306 million
* Hub group inc - deal accretive to earnings in 2017
* Hub group inc- following closing of transaction, business
will be named hub group dedicated services and will operate as
part of hub group trucking
* Transaction represents an enterprise value of
approximately $289 million
* Hub group inc - excluding this amount, transaction
represents an enterprise value of approximately $289 million
* Hub group - transaction will be financed with combination
of cash, an assumption of estenson's secured equipment notes,
borrowings under a new credit facility
* Says company's leadership team, including tim estenson,
ceo, will continue in their current roles
* Hub group inc - transaction consideration of approximately
$306 million includes approximately $17 million related to
recent equipment investments
* Says hub group dedicated services will be headquartered in
mesa, arizona
* Hub group inc- believe that cross-selling opportunities
are in excess of $100 million in next five years
* Hub-Portion of deal consideration to consist of option for
seller to get up to $6 million in event certain ebitda targets
are met for 2 yrs following deal
* Hub group inc - co's subsidiary, hub group trucking,
inc., has entered into an agreement to acquire business of
estenson logistics, llc
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: