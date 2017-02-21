版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-Hub International acquires assets of Employer Resource Group Financial & Insurance Services

Feb 21 Hub International Ltd:

* Hub International acquires the assets of california-based Employer Resource Group Financial & Insurance Services, Inc.

* Hub International Ltd - terms of acquisition were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
