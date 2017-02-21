BRIEF-Hub International acquires assets of Employer Resource Group Financial & Insurance Services

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Hub International Ltd:
* Hub International acquires the assets of california-based Employer Resource Group Financial & Insurance Services, Inc.
* Hub International Ltd - terms of acquisition were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett