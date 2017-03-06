版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-HUB International acquires the assets of Montana-based Cassco Insurance

March 6 HUB International Ltd -

* HUB International acquires the assets of Montana-based Cassco Insurance, Inc

* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
