BRIEF-Hubbell Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.23

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Hubbell Inc:
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 excluding items
* Hubbell inc - net sales in first quarter of 2017 were $852 million, increase of 2% compared to the $835 million reported in the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $1.13
* Hubbell inc - fy 2017 diluted eps expectation revised to $5.40 to $5.60
* Says continues to expect free cash flow to equal net income in 2017
* Hubbell - for fy 2017, sees end markets to grow about 2% to 3% in aggregate, acquisitions completed to date will contribute about 2% to net sales
* Hubbell inc says company expects its recent idevices acquisition will be approximately $0.10 dilutive to 2017 eps - sec filing
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $847.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hubbell inc - Hubbell continues to expect free cash flow to equal net income in 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2q0GpSr) Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.