2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-Hubbell says CEO Nord's total compensation for 2016 was $9.7 mln

March 15 Hubbell Inc:

* Hubbell Inc - CEO D. G. Nord's total compensation for 2016 was $9.7 million versus $8.9 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2mshyoD Further company coverage:
