BRIEF-Hudbay announces qtrly revenue $253.2 million

May 3 Hudbay Minerals Inc
* Hudbay announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - On track to meet production and cost
guidance for 2017
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly revenue $253.2 million versus
$253.6 million
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Hudbay expects to meet production
and cost guidance at Constancia for year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $316.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly total copper production 34,731
tonnes
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly total gold production 20,723
oz
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly total silver production
737,894 oz
