BRIEF-Hudbay says net loss per share of $0.20 in Q4 of 2016

Feb 22 Hudbay Minerals Inc-

* Hudbay announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Hudbay Minerals Inc says net loss per share of $0.20 in Q4 of 2016

* Hudbay Minerals Inc says operating cash flow per share of $0.52 in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
