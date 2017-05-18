BRIEF-Hudson announces agreement to establish distribution hub in Savannah

BRIEF-Bombardier signs letter of intent with CemAir for 2 Q400 Aircraft
* Bombardier signs a letter of intent with CemAir for two Q400 Aircraft
May 18 Hudson Resources Inc
* Hudson announces agreement to establish distribution hub in Savannah, Georgia
* Agreement with Metro Ports provides for an initial 10-year term has an option toextend the term for successive 10 year periods
* Entered LOI with Metro Ports, which will design, build, operate purpose-built port facility adjacent to the port of Savannah
* Metro Ports will be funding the deal, allowing Hudson to focus on mine infrastructure and marine facilities in Greenland Further company coverage:
* Ebay - Launched price match guarantee on more than 50,000 deals in the United States
June 21 U.S. Democratic lawmakers asked Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt on Wednesday to disclose procedures to prevent billionaire Carl Icahn from influencing U.S. biofuels policy for personal gain. The letter is the latest in a string of missives from Democrats concerned about Icahn's dual role as a special adviser to President Donald Trump on regulation and as a major investor in heavily regulated industries. Icahn has an 82 percent stake in oil refin