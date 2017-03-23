版本:
BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties says Google has signed a 10-year lease

March 23 Alphabet Inc

* Hudson Pacific Properties says google has signed a 10-year lease for 166,460 square feet at company's Rincon Center II office tower in San Francisco

* Hudson Pacific Properties says lease is anticipated to commence in March 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
