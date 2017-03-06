BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties sees 2017 FFO $1.90/shr to $2.00/shr, excluding items

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc:
* Hudson Pacific Properties updates 2017 outlook in connection with public offering and pending acquisition
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.90 to $2.00 excluding items
* Hudson Pacific Properties Inc - revised its full-year 2017 ffo guidance to a range of $1.90 to $2.00 per diluted share, excluding specified items
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.