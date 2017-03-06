版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties sees 2017 FFO $1.90/shr to $2.00/shr, excluding items

March 6 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc:

* Hudson Pacific Properties updates 2017 outlook in connection with public offering and pending acquisition

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.90 to $2.00 excluding items

* Hudson Pacific Properties Inc - revised its full-year 2017 ffo guidance to a range of $1.90 to $2.00 per diluted share, excluding specified items

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
